Australian Open 2020: 5 best women’s singles matches at first Grand Slam of the decade

Australian Open 2020 came to an end after two weeks of enthralling tennis which entertained the fans all over the world. In the women’s single category, it was a surprising name of America’s young tennis star Sofia Kenin who ended up lifting the title at the first Grand Slam of the year by beating Spain’s Garbine Muguruza in the final on Saturday.

Here we are bringing you a list of five of the very best matches in the women’s singles category at the Australian Open 2020 which the fans and the players will remember for a long time.

#5 Riske, Yafan’s marathon battle

During the first-round clash at the Australian Open 2020, America’s Alison Riske and China’s Wang Yafan played one of the best matches in the women’s singles category in the mega-event. It was the world number 19 Riske who came out on top in three sets with the score of 7-5, 6-2 and 6-3 to book her spot in the second-round. The game lasted three hours and it was the longest match in the women’s singles category during the first Grand Slam of the year.

#4 Kontaveit’s emphatic win over Swiatek

The fourth-round clash between Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit and Poland’s Iga Świątek turned out to be an epic encounter as well. In the match which lasted two hours and 42 minutes, it was Kontaveit who came out on top with the score of 6-7, 7-5 and 7-5 and booked her spot in the last-eight. It was Świątek’s six double faults which proved to be the real difference in the end. However, Kontaveit went on to lose to Belgium’s Simona Halep in the quarterfinals with the score of 6-1 and 6-1.

#3 Pavlyuchenkova’s masterclass against Kerber

Another fourth-round clash proved to be a classic encounter as well where Germany’s Angelique Kerber and Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova gave their absolute-best to book their spot in the last-eight. It was the Russian tennis star who came out on top with the score of 6-7, 7-6 and 6-2 in a match which lasted two hours and 36 minutes. However, Pavlyuchenkova’s journey came to an end in the quarterfinals when she faced a defeat against eventual runner-up Garbine Muguruza with the score of 7-5 and 6-3.

#2 Kenin’s brilliant triumph against Muguruz

The Australian Open 2020 final between America’s Sofia Kenin and Spain’s Garbine Muguruza produced astonishing tennis between two of the very-best in the competition. In the end, it was the young 21-year-old who ended up clinching her first Grand Slam title by beating the former world number one with the score of 4-6, 6-2 and 6-2 in a match which lasted just over two hours.

#1 Wang upsetting Williams in epic encounter

On January 24, the women’s singles category witnessed its biggest upset when China’s Wang Qiang knocked the 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams out of the Australian Open 2020. The 28-year-old registered a famous win against the American tennis star in the third-round with the score of 6-4, 7-6 and 7-5 in a match which lasted two hours and 41 minutes. However, the world number 29’s journey at the first Grand Slam of the year came to an end in the fourth-round where she was defeated against Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in straight sets with the score of 7-6 and 6-1.