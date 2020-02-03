Australian Open 2020: 5 best men’s singles matches at first Grand Slam of the decade

Australian Open 2020 finally came to a glorious conclusion with an epic finale on Sunday where Novak Djokovic ended up claiming his 17th Grand Slam after winning a five-set thriller against Austria’s Dominic Thiem. Just like the whole tournament, the match provided some top quality tennis for the viewers all over the world as the participants gave their all in tough conditions to earn the ultimate glory.

Here we are bringing you a list of five of the very best matches in the men’s singles category at the Australian Open 2020 which the fans and the players will remember for a long time.

#5 Federer’s triumph in quarterfinals against Sandgren

During the quarterfinals clash at the Rod Laver Arena on January 28, Swiss star Roger Federer defeated America’s Tennys Sandgren in an epic encounter. The current world number three—who was clearly struggling with a groin injury—still managed to save seven match points in the fourth set and went on to win the tie which lasted three hours and 31 minutes with the score of 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 and 6-3 and booked his spot in the last-four.

#4 Thiem upsetting Nadal to book semi-final spot

In another epic clash in the last-eight stage at the Australian Open 2020, Austrian tennis star Dominic Thiem produced an outstanding display of high-class tennis against the current world number one Rafael Nadal to book his spot in the last-four. The 26-year-old looked at his very best in a game which included three tiebreaks and lasted four hours and 10 minutes. The match score was 7-6, 7-6, 4-6 and 7-6.

#3 Cilic’s masterclass against Bautista Agut

During the third-round tie between Croatia’s Marin Čilić and world number nine Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut, fans witnessed some enthralling tennis. The match lasted for 4 hours and 10 minutes where both players gave their all to keep their tournament’s ambitions alive. In the end, it was the Croatian tennis star who emerged victorious with the score of 6-7, 6-4, 6-0, 5-7 and 6-3. During the match, Cilic’s served played a big role in his success as he managed 24 aces compared to Bautista Agut’s just nine.

#2 Kyrgios’s emphatic win over Khachanov

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios was involved in one of the best matches in the competition in the men’s singles category against Russia’s Karen Khachanov. The duo competed for four hours and 26 minutes in a game which involved five sets in the third-round clash. In the end, it was the home favourite who came out on top with the score of 6-2, 7-6, 6-7, 6-7 and 7-6. However, Kyrgios eventually knocked out of the competition in the fourth-round after suffering a hard-fought defeat against Rafael Nadal with the score of 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 and 7-6.

#1 Federer’s remarkable comeback win against Millman

Roger Federer was involved in another feisty battle in the tournament, this time in the match against Australia’s John Millman in the third-round. The duo competed in a contest which lasted four hours and three minutes where the 20-time Grand Slam winner eventually ended up victorious with the score of 4-6, 7-6, 6-4, 4-6 and 7-6. The victory was even more special considering the fact that Federer looked down and out in the deciding set super tiebreaker when he was trailing with the score of 8-4. However, the 38-year-old showed his class at a time when it mattered the most and claimed six consecutive points to register a famous victory.