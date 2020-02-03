Australian Open 2020: 5 players who turn out to be surprise package at first Grand Slam of the decade

Australian Open 2020 finally came to a glorious end on Sunday after two weeks of exciting tennis which entertained the fans all over the world. There was drama, emotions, excitement and disappointment to see amongst the participants who gave their all in tough conditions to earn the ultimate glory.

Just like any other mega-event, the tournament witnessed the rise of few players who were rather unknown before the beginning of the first Grand Slam of the year.

Here we have identified a list of five of those players who were the real surprise package at the Australian Open 2020.

#5 Coco Gauff

Fifth in this list is America’s young tennis star Coco Gauff. The 15-year-old came in the tournament as the youngest player in the women’s singles category and produced arguably the biggest upset of the competition by defeating 2019 Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka during the third-round encounter. However, Gauff’s journey came to an end in the fourth when she was defeated by eventual champion Sofia Kenin with the score of 7-6, 6-3 and 6-0.

#4 Milos Raonic

Fourth in this list features Canada’s Milos Raonic. The 29-year-old came in the tournament ranked 35 in the world and had an impressive outing to say the least. Raonic went on to cement his spot in the quarterfinals of the mega-event where he was defeated by the defending champion Novak Djokovic in straight sets with the score of 6-4, 6-3 and 7-6. During his journey to the last-eight, the Canadian tennis star defeated US Open 2014 winner Marin Čilić and current world number six Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third and fourth-round matches.

#3 Garbine Muguruza

Third in this list is Spain’s Garbine Muguruza. The 26-year-old might surprise a few in this list as she is a two-time Grand Slam winner. However, Muguruza entered the tournament unseeded largely because of her recent past where she struggled with a number of injuries. The Spanish star went on to produce an outstanding display of tennis in Melbourne as she ended as a runner-up after facing defeat against Sofia Kenin with the score of 6-4, 2-6, 2-6. During her journey to the final, Muguruza defeated world number five Elina Svitolina, number nine seeded Kiki Bertens and world number four Simona Halep.

#2 Tennys Sandgren

Second in the list is America’s Tennys Sandgren. The 28-year-old entered the competition unseeded but nearly cemented his spot in the last-four of the mega-event. Sandgren defeated number eight seeded Matteo Berrettini and number 12 seeded Fabio Fognini in his journey to the last-eight where he was eventually defeated by Swiss tennis star Roger Federer in a five-set thriller. However, the story could’ve ended in a completely different manner had Sandgren manage to utilise any of his seven-match points which Federer managed to save in the fourth set.

#1 Sofia Kenin

First in this list features America’s Sofia Kenin. The 21-year-old entered the competition as 14-seeded and was not a favourite to lift the title of February 1st. However, Kenin produced an outstanding display of tennis and ended up claiming her first Grand Slam title by beating former world number one Garbine Muguruza in the final with the score of 6-4, 2-6, 2-6. During her journey to the finale, Kenin also defeated current world number one and home favourite Ashleigh Barty in the semifinals.