On Sunday, Novak Djokovic came from one set down to beat Dominic Thiem 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 to win the final of the Australian Open 2020 and thereby win the 17th Grand Slam title of his career.

And while speaking to the crowd at the Rod Laver Arena after his win, Djokovic paid a moving tribute to basketball great Kobe Bryant who passed away in a helicopter crash on January 26.

Djokovic addresses global issues and pays tribute to Kobe Bryant during Australian Open trophy presentation

In his speech after being presented with the trophy, the Serbian superstar spoke about the bushfires that ravaged Australia at the turn of the year and Bryant’s death.

“There were some devastating things that started 2020,” he said, before adding:

“The huge bushfires here in Australia, conflicts in some parts of the world, people dying every day.”

“One person that I considered close in my life and was a mentor to me, Kobe Bryant, passed away as well with his daughter. I would like to say that this is a reminder to all of us that we should stick together more than ever.”

“Stay close to the people who love and care for you. We are part of professional sport, we compete and try our best but obviously there are more important things in life. It is important to be conscious and humble about things that are happening around you,” he concluded.

