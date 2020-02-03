On Sunday, Novak Djokovic came from one set down to beat Dominic Thiem 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 to win the final of the Australian Open 2020 and thereby win the 17th Grand Slam title of his career.

And while speaking to the media after the match, he said that he does not believe he crossed the line after touching the chair umpire during a minor fight with him at the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday.

Highlights – Dominic Thiem vs Novak Djokovic

In case you did not know, the Serbian is facing the prospect of a hefty fine for tapping umpire Damien Dumusois on the foot twice, while remonstrating with the French official during the Australian Open final.

He got angry when he was handed back-to-back time violations in the one game for taking too long to serve.

With the score locked at 4-4 in the second set, the second penalty came at break point and cost him a first serve, and that resulted in him losing the game.

Djokovic then furiously marched past the umpire’s chair and tapped Dumusois’s foot and sarcastically exclaimed:

Novak Djokovic delighted to win the Australian Open for the eighth time

“You made yourself famous in this match. Great job. Especially in the second one. Great job. You made yourself famous. Well done man”.

According to the official Grand Slam rule book, Djokovic could find himself hit with a $20,000 fine, although penalties are discretionary.

The rules state: “Players shall not at any time physically abuse any official, opponent, spectator or other person within the precincts of the tournament site. Violation of this Section shall subject a player to a fine up to $US20,000 for each violation.”

But Djokovic doesn’t believe that he overstepped the mark.

“For touching his shoe? I mean, I didn’t know that’s completely forbidden,” he said after the match.

Djokovic thanks umpire for not giving him a warning for touching a shoe

“I thought it was a nice, really friendly touch. I wasn’t aggressive with him in terms of physical abuse.”

“I just couldn’t believe that I got the time violation. It kind of disturbed me. That’s all there is to it.”

“Verbally we did have some exchanges, but no insults because if I did insult him, I would get a warning,” he explained further, before concluding:

“Right now that you tell me that, I want to thank him for not giving me a warning for touching him. That’s all I can say.”

Quotes via Yahoo Sport Australia.