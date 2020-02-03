Fans and pundits have showered praise on Australian Open 2020 runner-up Dominic Thiem for his brilliant speech after the match, which he lost to World No.2 Novak Djokovic despite leading by one set at one stage.

“We all saw, before the tournament, also during, what we’re doing is by far – there are way more important things in life,” Thiem said after his five-set loss to Djokovic, now an eight-time champion at Melbourne Park.

“It’s very tough what this beautiful country has been through, or still going through.”

“The Australian Open has been a great distraction, but I still hope Australia and the people and the wildlife that were affected are recovering very soon.”

“We hope a disaster like this will never happen again.”

“I experienced such huge support throughout these two weeks, thank you to everybody who has come to the arena,” he added further, before concluding:

“It is one of the best events in all of sport, it is an absolute pleasure to be here and I am looking forward to next year already.”

Thiem congratulated Djokovic and his team.

Thiem hopes to win a Grand Slam against the ‘big three’

“Huge congrats to Novak – it is an amazing achievement,” he said.

“You and two other guys have brought men’s tennis to a completely new level, and I am really proud and happy that I can compete in this time and this period of tennis.”

“I fell a little bit short today, but I will hope that I can get through and revenge it.”

Needless to say, Thiem garnered a lot of fans with the help of his brilliant speech.

Utterly gutted for Thiem three grand slams and another L. And that was a heartfelt speech 🥺 — Isyraf (@Isyraffitri) February 2, 2020

the way he looks down while saying his speech !!!! the way he makes sure that we remember whats truly happening in australia !!! DOMINIC THIEM, RUNNER UP OF THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN. pic.twitter.com/bPydQNPxyD — gabbie 👺 (@domizverev) February 2, 2020

Bad luck Thiem, played well. Excellent win by Djokovic. Looked as though he potentially could've been down at the end of the third set 👍🏽👏🏽 Classy victory speech, too. #AusOpen #AO2020 — Mathew Farmakis (@Mathew_Farmakis) February 2, 2020

Awesome speech by Thiem. After a heartbreaking Grand Slam Final loss, he had those inspiring words! Speaks volumes. Well played Thiem 😀😀👍👍🇦🇺🇦🇺 @ThiemDomi 🇦🇹 #AusOpen — THE BLOCK IS HOT 🔥 NINERS NFC CHAMPS ⛄️ (@frostyuzi) February 2, 2020

wow that was such a great runner’s up speech from thiem what a guy 😭 — Andre (@drebepetty) February 2, 2020

