On Sunday, Novak Djokovic came from one set down to beat Dominic Thiem 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 to win the final of the Australian Open 2020 and thereby win the 17th Grand Slam title of his career.

And after his win, Djokovic made it clear that he would love to chase Rafael Nadal’s Grand Slam tally of 19 and Roger Federer’s Grand Slam tally of 20. The ‘Big Three’ of tennis hence has won a whopping 56 Grand Slam titles among them so far.

Highlights – Dominic Thiem vs Novak Djokovic

Federer currently holds the record for most Grand Slam titles, but over the past couple of years, both Nadal and Djokovic have been tipped surpass him in the all-time list.

Even after joining Federer with eight Wimbledon crowns and Nadal with 12 French Open titles, as only the third man to win the same Grand Slam trophy at least eight times, the Serbian still yearns for more as evident from his words at the post-match ceremony, as mentioned earlier.

“It’s my goal and it’s my ambition to try to win as many of the grand slam titles as possible,” he said, before adding:

Novak Djokovic delighted to win the Australian Open for the eighth time

“Grand slams are one of the main reasons why I am still competing and still playing full seasons, trying to obviously get the historic No.1. That’s the other big goal.”

“That is what professionally matters the most to me,” the reigning World No.2 concluded.

Quotes via Yahoo Sport Australia.