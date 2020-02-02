Dominic Thiem opens up on bushfire disaster after Australian Open 2020 final vs Novak Djokovic

Austrian tennis star Dominic Thiem opened up on the Australian bushfire disaster and highlighted how ‘there are way more important things in life’ than tennis. The 25-year-old produced some of the best tennis he’s ever played in the Australian Open 2020 but fell on the final hurdle against Novak Djokovic.

The Serbian added another Australian Open title to take his AO tally to eight in an enthralling final against Thiem which went into the fifth set. Djokovic ultimately closed the match 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, 3-6, 4-6 and took his Grand Slam tally to 17, only two behind Rafael Nadal and three fewer than Roger Federer.

After the encounter, Thiem opened up on how Australian Open was a great distraction but not before adding that ‘there are way more important things in life’. He hoped that Australian quickly recovers from the disaster and it never happens again.

“There are way more important things in life and it’s very tough what this beautiful country has been through and is still going through.

“I think that the Australian Open was a great distraction, but I still hope that Australia – it’s so beautiful, it’s so amazing – all the people who were affected, the wildlife and the animals that were affected, that they are recovering very soon and that a disaster like this never happens again,” he said.

