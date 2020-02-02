Djokovic heaps praise on Thiem after winning Australian Open 2020, predicts big future for Austrian star

World number two Novak Djokovic has heaped praise on Dominic Thiem after securing the men’s singles title at the Australian Open 2020. The 32-year-old looked down and out after going two sets to one behind but turned things around miraculously in the fourth-set and eventually clinched his eighth title in Melbourne by defeating the Austrian tennis star in a five-set thriller with the score of 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3 and 6-4 on Sunday.

Talking at the ceremony after the match, Djokovic heaped praise on his opponent of the day and predicted big future for the current world number five.

“Congrats Dominic for an amazing tournament,” said Djokovic. “You had an outstanding time in the event and you were very close to winning it today. You have all the skills and I am sure you will going to win more than one Grand Slam in your career.”

Djokovic further went on to also praise Thiem’s coaching staff and family by saying: “Huge respects to Dominic’s team and family as well. They are doing amazing things.”

After the triumph, the current world number two has 17 Grand Slams to his name and is now just three-behind Swiss star Roger Federer who has won 20 Grand Slams in his illustrious career.