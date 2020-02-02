Thiem opens up about impact of ‘Big Three’ after defeat against Djokovic at Australian Open 2020 final

Austria’s Dominic Thiem has opened up about the impact of ‘Big Three’ in tennis after suffering a heartbreaking defeat in the final at the Australian Open 2020. The 26-year-old lost the grand finale against current world number two Novak Djokovic in a five-set thriller with the score of 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3 and 6-4 in Melbourne on Sunday.

It was Thiem’s third defeat in the final of a Grand Slam as he was also on the losing side in the French Open finals in 2018 and 2019.

Talking after the match, Thiem was full of praise for Djokovic who won the Australian Open for the record eighth time.

“Huge congrats to Novak on this amazing achievement,” said Thiem. “Congrats to your team as well. It is unreal what you guys are doing for all those years.”

Thiem further went on to praise the ‘Big Three’ for taking the sport to another level by saying: “You all [Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal] guys have taken tennis to another level and I am just pleased that I can compete with you at this level. I will continue to work hard and I hope that I will be able to take the revenge soon.”

Thiem had an outstanding tournament where he also defeated the current world number one Nadal in the quarterfinals.