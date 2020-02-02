Seven-time Grand Slam winner reveals reasons behind Sofia Kenin’s triumph at Australian Open 2020

Former world number one John McEnroe has revealed the reason behind Sofia Kenin’s triumph at the Australian Open 2020. The young American tennis star secured her maiden Grand Slam title by beating the former world number one Garbine Muguruza in a hard-fought final with the score of 4-6, 6-2 and 6-2 in Melbourne on Saturday.

McEnroe, who has won seven Grand Slam titles in his illustrious career, while talking at Eurosport, suggested that the reason behind the 21-year-old’s success at the Australian Open is down to her ‘determination’ and ability to play the game ‘strategically’.

“It’s the dawning of a new era, which is great,” said he. “You saw someone unafraid and determined, but also the will – that’s what you need to see in tennis. She played strategically, it was incredible.”

During her journey to the title, Kenin also defeated the world number one and home favourite Ashleigh Barty in the semi-final with the score of 7-6 and 7-5.

Before this year’s triumph, Kenin’s best record at the Australian Open in her previous two campaigns was a second-round exit.

This was also the first time when Kenin reached a final of any major event as before her best performance in any Grand Slam came in the 2019 French Open when she was knocked out of the competition in the fourth-round.