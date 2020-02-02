Former world no.1 believes Dominic Thiem beating Novak Djokovic in Australian Open final would be good for tennis

Former world number one John McEnroe has claimed that Dominic Thiem beating Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open 2020 men’s singles finals could be a good thing for the sport. The duo are currently playing an enthralling final at the Rod Laver Arena with the Austrian leading two sets to one.

Highlights – Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Zverev

Talking before the final, McEnroe said that everyone has been ‘waiting and waiting’ to see someone other than the big three of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Djokovic win a Grand Slam.

“We have been waiting and waiting,” McEnroe told Channel Nine (via Express).

“Is it ever going to happen? A word that is used a lot is belief but these young kids just haven’t had that. Mainly these three guys are the best guys that ever lived, this is the first problem. And then you have to win best of five. And then you have to beat two or three of them to win one of these things.

“Look, I have a lot of respect for Novak but to have a slight change of the guard would be a good thing. Of course he is going to be pumped up playing the final but this is a very tall order. I think it is 60-40 in favour of Novak.”

