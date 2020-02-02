WATCH: Novak Djokovic enters into a row with umpire after getting two time violations and loss of serve in Australian Open 2020 final

Novak Djokovic is currently involved in an enthralling Australian Open 2020 final against Dominic Thiem with both the players tied on a set apiece.

During the second set of the match, the Serbian was handed two time violations and a loss of serve by the umpire, and his serve was ultimately broken by the Austrian following which Djokovic entered into a row with the official.

“You made yourself famous. Especially with the second one. Great job”, he said after the game and even touched the umpire’s shoe! Whether or not Djokovic is handed a fine for his reaction to umpire’s decision of handing him two time violations and a loss of serve. Watch the video of the incident right here!

BREAK AGAIN! PLOT TWIST! Novak Djokovic gets two time violations, a loss of serve and then gets broken! Dominic Thiem will serve for the second set at 5-4!#AusOpen #AO2020 #BeGrand pic.twitter.com/VBWDHTzCwV — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 2, 2020

“You made yourself famous, well done” Novak Djokovic is NOT happy with the umpire after the time violations! 😬#AusOpen #AO2020 #BeGrand pic.twitter.com/RHwzFPuCQ2 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 2, 2020

Djokovic raging at chair umpire, touching his shoe, during Australia Open final #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/SnvbeKj84v — Andrew Backhouse (@Andytwit123) February 2, 2020