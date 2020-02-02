Sofia Kenin reveals Naomi Osaka, Bianca Andreescu inspired her to win Australian Open 2020

The United States of America’s Sofia Kenin won her maiden Grand Slam title by defeating Garbine Muguruza in the final of Australian Open 2020. The 21-year-old came back after losing the first set to win the next two and seal the title.

Highlights – Sofia Kenin vs Garbine Muguruza

After the match, Kenin revealed that the likes of Naomi Osaka and Bianca Andreescu inspired her to win her first-ever Grand Slam title. The fact that five of the last six Grand Slams have now been won by women aged 23 and under (including Kenin) helped her push for the Australian Open, she said.

“Definitely it was a motivation and my dad was telling me it was great for them and you can really achieve this, such a young age that they achieved it. My dad said just play and fight for every match that you’re playing and anything is possible. The deeper you go, anything can happen,” Kenin said as per Sportsmole.

She even highlighted how after losing the first set, she maintained her composure and won the next two sets to seal the encounter 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

“The fight in me, I feel that’s something you can’t teach,” she said. “I feel you’ve got to have that, you’ve got to have the belief and the passion, have passion for the sport. I love it, I’m so fired up. It is such an amazing experience.”

Kenin thanks parents for ‘American dream’ after winning Australian Open