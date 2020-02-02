Ahead of the Australian Open 2020 final between Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem, former World No.1 Boris Becker has claimed that Djokovic was “surprised” by Roger Federer when the duo faced each other in the semi-final.

The Serbian star was trailing 4-1 in the first set before he began to find his rhythm, and Becker reckons that the 16-time Grand Slam champion was in shock at the condition of his opponent.

“As for Roger Federer, get this: he has played 1512 matches in his career and never retired hurt,” Becker wrote in his column for IndiaTimes.

Highlights – Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic

“Kudos to him for coming out and playing even though he was far from fit.”

“Even Djokovic seemed surprised to see how well Federer played at the start.”

Later, after the match, Djokovic himself had admitted that he was struggling to figure out the Swiss legend in the opening set.

“Well, I was trying to focus on myself, been told by the team as well to kind of prioritise my own things rather than really thinking about how he’s feeling or how he’s going to move, how he’s going to play,” he said, before adding:

“But it’s easier said than done. When I was on the court at the beginning, I was really paying too much attention to his movement, what he was really doing.”

‘Incredible he has never retired’ – Djokovic on Federer

“I wasn’t in the right balance. I wasn’t hitting the ball. I wasn’t executing the shots the way I wanted it.”

“It resulted in a 4-1 deficit and Love-40. I was just fortunate to serve well at those moments.”

“I think throughout the entire match, that was probably the best shot I had in the game. It got me out of the trouble several times,” he explained, before concluding:

“It’s never easy to play Roger. I mean, obviously he was hurting. You could see it in his movement. Respect to him for trying his best.”

Quotes via Express.