Ahead of the upcoming Australian Open 2020 final between Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem, former World No.1 Mats Wilander has warned Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal about Djokovic.

According to Wilander, Djokovic is the favourite to win the Australian Open title ahead of Thiem, and he says that it could be the springboard for a year of dominance by the Serbian star, which would then result in him surpassing the Grand Slam tallies of both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

In case you did not know, Federer currently holds the world record for most Grand Slam trophies won, having claimed 20 of them so far. At second place in the race is Rafael Nadal with 19 Grand Slam titles, while Djokovic is at third place with 16 titles in his kitty.

“For sure, this final against Thiem is Novak’s to lose,” Eurosport tennis expert Wilander said, before adding further:

“You can literally go and say that this is Novak’s most important match if he wants to start seriously competing for the title of the best ever.”

“If he wins here, we know that he will more than likely win another major this year, that is always the pattern when he wins the Australian Open.”

“Suddenly, he has 18 or so if that trend follows, and that’s just a normal year.”

“He could have a good year and maybe win three of four Grand Slam titles. Then he is at 19, 20 titles,” he explained further, before concluding:

“So this first title of the year would give him the biggest confidence booster of the year.”

The Australian Open 2020 final is expected to begin at 7:30 pm local time (2:00 pm IST, 4:30 pm SGT/HKT) on Sunday, February 2.

Quotes via Express.