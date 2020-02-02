Australian Open chief holds talks with Roger Federer, Serena Williams amidst retirement rumours

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley has claimed that he has spoken to Roger Federer and Serena Williams, also revealing that he was told that both of want to return to the Grand Slam next year.

“They are going to be back,” Tiley told Channel Nine. “They have all-but [committed].”

“We have spoken to them and they have full intentions to be here in 2021.”

“They are both still chasing records. They will continue to do that until they feel they can no longer do that,” he added further, before concluding:

“Both are at the top levels of their games still so they will be back in 2021.”

Both Roger Federer and Serena Williams are 38 years old each, and they are understandably moving towards the latter stages of their respective careers.

Federer, who is also the World No.3 in the current ATP rankings, reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open this week – where he lost to Novak Djokovic.

Federer refuses to rule out Australian Open return next year

His No.3 ranking is now being threatened by World No. 5 Dominic Thiem, who will surpass him in the points tally if he defeats Djokovic in the Australian Open final.

Meanwhile, Williams crashed out of the first Grand Slam of the season in the third round against Qiang Wang.

Following their exits, neither star confirmed that they would be returning to the same tournament next year, thereby fuelling rumours of possible retirement.

Quotes via Express.