Last Friday, World No.5 Dominic Thiem beat Alexander Zverev 3-6, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6 in the semi-final of the Australian Open, to reach his third major Grand Slam final. Thiem beat Zverev after the latter claimed the first set of the match. In the final, he will face defending champion and reigning World No.2 Novak Djokovic who beat Roger Federer in straight sets 7-6, 6-4, 6-3 to win the semi-final and progress to the last stage.

Meanwhile, the odds of Thiem winning his first major Grand Slam trophy by beating Djokovic, and those of the defending champion retaining his title have both been revealed, according to CBS Sports.

Dominic Thiem vs Novak Djokovic – Men’s Singles Final Preview

Bookmakers list Djokovic as a -410 favourite (risk $410 to win $100) in the latest Djokovic vs. Thiem odds, with the Austrian getting +320 (risk $100 to win $320) as the underdog.

But before making any betting picks, see the 2020 Australian Open predictions from elite tennis handicapper Gavin Mair, via SportsLine.

According to Mair, Thiem has “owned” the recent head-to-head matchups against the Serbian superstar. In the last five meetings between the two, he has won four times while the reigning World No.2 has won just once.

Three of Thiem’s wins came on clay which arguably is his best surface, but the Austrian upset Djokovic on an indoor hardcourt at the ATP Finals in November. It is worth noting that Sunday’s final at the Australian Open 2020 will be on a hardcourt.

Mair also told SportsLine, “I fully expect Thiem to come out guns blazing, as he so often has against Djokovic of late.”

The match is expected to begin at 7:30 pm local time (2:00 pm IST, 4:30 pm SGT/HKT).