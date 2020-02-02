Former World No.1 John McEnroe has dropped a major hint on Roger Federer’s impending retirement, following the latter’s exit from the Australian Open 2020 last Thursday.

According to Tennis World USA, El Pais interviewed John McEnroe before the round-of-16 clash between Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios at the Australian Open. McEnroe shared his thoughts on Roger Federer’s career and was asked whether he believed the Swiss legend still has chances of staying longer on the ATP Tour.

Highlights – Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic

“I think this may be his last season, I don’t know how much longer he can take,” he replied to the above question, before adding further:

“It is a matter of motivation. It is surprising that he has done what he has done and is still playing at this level.”

“The Tokyo Games may serve as motivation. I think it would be better for tennis if Roger played one or two more years, and that Rafa [Nadal] and Novak [Djokovic] also remain there”.

The former USA international then went on to describe each member of the Big Three with only one word.

Highlights – Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Zverev

“Nadal is power, Federer is patience and Djokovic is strategy,” he explained.

Federer lost in the Australian Open semifinals against Djokovic, who will now play against World No.5 Dominic Thiem in the final. Thiem defeated Nadal in a hotly-contested semi-final on Friday.