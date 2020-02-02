Ahead of the all-important Australian Open 2020 final clash against Novak Djokovic, Dominic Thiem’s coaches spoke to the media and revealed a key factor that could help him succeed against the reigning World No.2.

Nicolas Massu and Wolfgang Thiem, Thiem’s coaches, spoke to the media on Saturday – and Massu repeated one word five times to emphasise what he believes has been the key to his charge’s success: confidence.

“For me, the most important thing is confidence,” he said, before adding:

“You are alone in this sport. You have to make decisions. If you win one tournament or you play one unbelievable tournament like Indian Wells, for example, then you believe that you can make big things.”

The former World No.9 also explained that all of those results have only increased Thiem’s confidence on the surface, leading to an even higher level.

“Indian Wells was a slow hard court. The bounce was really high. It’s perfect for him. But then he started to play very, very solid on that surface,” Massu said.

“Then he won in Vienna, finals in Masters in London, also [winning] Beijing. He was playing really, really well. Sometimes small details make a big difference. But I think it’s confidence, that you believe you can play the same tennis on both surfaces.”

“It’s a big motivation to beat players like Nadal, No. 1 in the world, on the centre court in a Slam. [That] always make you so happy because you work for this. Now he’s looking forward [to] the match for tomorrow,” he added further, before concluding:

“Everyone knows that is difficult to play against Nole because he’s an unbelievable player. But if Dominic is in the final, it’s because he deserves it.”

