Last Friday, World No.5 Dominic Thiem beat Alexander Zverev 3-6, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6 in the semi-final of the Australian Open, to reach his third major Grand Slam final.

Thiem beat Zverev after the latter claimed the first set of the match. In the final, he will face defending champion and reigning World No.2 Novak Djokovic.

Highlights – Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Zverev

Meanwhile, ahead of the all-important Australian Open final, it has been understood that Thiem could replace Roger Federer as the new World No.3 in ATP rankings.

The current top 10 in ATP world rankings are as follows:

According to Essentially Sports, the 26-year-old can rise to the 3rd spot in the ATP world rankings only if he defeats Djokovic in the final of the Australian Open 2020 which is scheduled to be held on Sunday. The victory will earn him 2000 points, which will raise his current tally to 5890 to 7890 – surpassing Federer with a lead of 1300 points.

Highlights – Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic

However, if Djokovic defeats Thiem, the Austrian will fell short of 250 points behind Federer. Despite the loss, he will ascend to World No.4 surpassing Daniil Medvedev.

On the other hand, Djokovic can regain his No.1 position from Rafael Nadal if he wins his record 8th Australian Open title at the Melbourne Park on Sunday. However, if the 32-year-old fails to defend his crown on Sunday, he will stay at the No.2 spot.