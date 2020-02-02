On Sunday, Sofia Kenin won the first Grand Slam title of her career, by beating Garbine Muguruza in the finals of the Australian Open 2020 at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

Muguruza won the first set quite convincingly at 6-4, but then Sofia hit back in equal measure as she claimed the second and third sets 6-2, 6-2 to win the match.

And while speaking to the media after the contest, Muguruza hit back at a particular reporter for apparently asking a question which she seemingly thought was irrelevant.

Highlights – Sofia Kenin vs Garbine Muguruza

Given her form in the past year, critics in general reportedly did not expect her to reach the finals of the Australian Open. In the second half of the 2019 season, she just won a match on the WTA Tour.

That led to a slump in her rankings and consequently, she arrived at Melbourne in January as an unseeded tennis player.

And after spending a successful two-week period in the city, she was asked by a reporter, “do you feel like you’re back?”

However, the truth is that the 26-year-old was very much active and was playing in every single tournament, and as a result, she clarified that she’s not “back” as she had never left the tour.

“Back? Hmm… Okay. If people see it because I’m in a Grand Slam final, that makes sense. I feel like I was playing a lot of tournaments. I was on the tour. I didn’t disappear. I was there. Not reaching final rounds, for sure,” the Venezuela-Spain international said, before adding:

‘I did not find my shots’ – Muguruza on losing the final

“I don’t think all the time about consistency. It’s something very important. I’m just going to a tournament, see how far I can go. I get very motivated also in the Grand Slams because that’s where you get very excited.”

“I’m just taking it easy after these two years. The media has been tough on me, I have to say.”

“Today people will say very good things about me, and the next week bad things if you lose. I kind of found myself less excited, less excited with how things work,” she concluded.

Quotes via Essentially Sports.