Australian Open 2020 Day 14: Match schedule, live stream, time & order of play

The year’s first Grand Slam, Australian Open 2020 enters its 14th and final day with as many as four finals scheduled for the day. In the men’s singles category, we’ll have defending champions & Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic and Austria’s Dominic Thiem going head-to-head for the title.

Pure joy for Dominic Thiem tonight. 🙌 The Austrian will take on the defending champions Novak Djokovic in Sunday’s final.#AusOpen #AO2020 #BeGrand https://t.co/z3CqcCvvHy — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 31, 2020

Along with the men’s singles, Men’s Doubles, Women’s Wheelchair Singles and Men’s Wheelchair Singles finals have been scheduled for day 14 of the tournament as well. Day 14 will be the last day of the Grand Slam.

Here is the full schedule of the Day 14 of the Australian Open 2020.

Australian Open 2020 Day 14 Order of Play

Rod Laver Arena

From 3 PM local time (12 PM SGT)

(11) Joe Salisbury/Rajeev Ram v Luke Saville/Max Purcell – Men’s Doubles Final

Not before 7:30 PM local time (4:30 PM SGT)

(5) Dominic Thiem v Novak Djokovic (2) – Men’s Singles Final

Court 8

From 11 AM local time (8 AM SGT)

A. Van Koot v Y. Kamiji (2) – Women’s Wheelchair Singles Final

S. Kunieda (1) v G. Reid – Men’s Wheelchair Singles Final

FOX Sports Asia will LIVE telecast the Australian Open 2020

