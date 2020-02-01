Sofia Kenin looking forward to playing with Serena Williams after Australian Open 2020 win

The United States of America’s Sofia Kenin won the Australian Open 2020 title by getting the better of Garbine Muguruza after a three-set encounter in Melbourne. The 6-7, 6-4, 6-3 victory saw Kenin lift her first-ever Grand Slam.

After the win, the 21-year-old revealed that she is looking forward to playing with Serena Williams at the Fed Cup, which starts next month.

“No, it hasn’t sunk in yet,” Kenin said. “Everything is just still a blur for me. I just can’t believe what happened. Yeah, it’s just great. I feel like I’m doing some great things for American tennis. It’s such an honour.

“I’ve watched Serena. I’ve been following her, all the Slams she’s been winning. It’s a special feeling just to be ahead of her.bI’m just super excited. I can’t wait to compete, be on the same team with her in Fed Cup.”

Kenin is set to become the top-ranked American in WTA rankings, overtaking Williams.

“It’s exciting. I’m so happy,” she added. “I was told, yeah, if I would win, I’d be number seven. It’s such an honour. I love representing the US, I just love it. It’s like an honor. Everything is coming into place, a dream come true. Everything I’ve done, all the hard work I’ve been doing is paying off.”

