Australian Open 2020 final warmup: 5 interesting facts ahead of grand finale between Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem

Australian Open 2020 is now coming to a glorious end with the men’s grand finale set to take place between Austria’s Dominic Thiem and defending champion Novak Djokovic on Sunday. The Austrian tennis star cemented his spot in the last-two by beating Germany’s Alexander Zverev with the score of 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 and 7-6 whereas Djokovic booked his spot in the final the first Grand Slam of the year by outclassing Swiss star Roger Federer in straight sets with the score of 7-6, 6-4 and 6-3.

To celebrate the prestigious occasion, we are bringing you a list of five interesting facts before the all-important clash between Djokovic and Thiem.

Novak Djokovic’s unbeatable Final streak – Australian Open Moments

#5 First Grand Slam final meetings

On Sunday, Djokovic and Thiem will face off in the final of a Grand Slam for the first time despite the fact that it will be their 11th meeting in all competitions. In the previous 10 matches, it is an advantage to the Serbian tennis star who has emerged victorious six times compared to Thiem’s four victories. Djokovic has only lost once against the Austrian Tennis star in four meetings at the hardcourt which would give the current world number two a lot of boost going into the big match.

#4 Thiem’s recent supremacy over Djokovic

Despite having an inferior record in the head-to-head against the current world number two, Thiem has enjoyed the upper hand in the recent battles against the 16-time Grand Slam winner. The 26-year-old has won two out of last three meetings against Djokovic which also included a triumph at the 2109 French Open as well.

Novak Djokovic’s maiden Australian Open triumph – Australian Open Moments

#3 Third-time lucky for Thiem?

On Sunday, Thiem will be hoping to finally win his first Grand Slam when he will go up against Djokovic in the final at the Australian Open 2020. The Austrian tennis star has reached a Grand Slam final twice in his career but on both occasions, finished on the losing side against the current world number one Rafael Nadal during the 2018 and 2019 French Open. However, for doing this, the 26-year-old will have to get the better of a player who will be taking part in his 26th final at a Grand Slam out of which he has just lost on nine occasions.

#2 Red-hot Djokovic at the Australian Open 2020

Djokovic will be taking part in the final at the Australian Open for the eighth time in his illustrious career on Sunday and there is no reason to believe that he cannot repeat what he has done before seven times at the same stage and in the same arena. The 32-year-old has been in red-hot form in the competition where he has not lost a single set until now despite playing five games. Out of those 15 sets that Djokovic has won in the ongoing competition, only two times the opponent could push the contest into a tiebreak where the current world number two emerged victorious in the end.

#1 Unbeaten in Grand Slam finals since 2016

Djokovic will enter the Sunday’s grand finale knowing that he has not lost a Grand Slam final in more than three years. Last time the Serbian tennis star lost a Grand Slam final was back in 2016 against Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka at the US Open with the score of 7–6(7–1), 4–6, 5–7 and 3–6. Since then, Djokovic has gone unbeaten in a Grand Slam final for 1,239 days and while doing so, has also won four majors—Wimbled, US Open in 2018 and Australian Open, Wimbledon in 2019.