Sofia Kenin opens up on Australian Open 2020 title win after defeating Garbine Muguruza in the final

The United States of America’s Sofia Kenin made a strong comeback in the Australian Open 2020 final to get the better of Garbine Muguruza and win her maiden Grand Slam title. The 21-year-old won the match in three sets 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Kenin possibly played the best tennis of her life in the second and third set to register her maiden Grand Slam title victory. After the encounter, she congratulated Muguruza for a great tournament before emotionally stating that ‘dreams come true’.

“This is my first speech, but I’m gonna try my best. First off, congrats Garbiñe on a great finals and a great tournament. I want to congratulate your team for a great two weeks.

“My dream officially came true. I cannot describe this feeling. It’s so emotional, I worked so hard. Dreams come true. If you work for it, it’s going to come true,” she said.

