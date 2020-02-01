Sofia Kenin opens up on Australian Open 2020 title win after defeating Garbine Muguruza in the final

The United States of America’s Sofia Kenin made a strong comeback in the Australian Open 2020 final to get the better of Garbine Muguruza and win her maiden Grand Slam title. The 21-year-old won the match in three sets 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.
😮#AusOpen #AO2020 #BeGrandhttps://t.co/LVKskCEIU1
— FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 1, 2020
Kenin possibly played the best tennis of her life in the second and third set to register her maiden Grand Slam title victory. After the encounter, she congratulated Muguruza for a great tournament before emotionally stating that ‘dreams come true’.
“This is my first speech, but I’m gonna try my best. First off, congrats Garbiñe on a great finals and a great tournament. I want to congratulate your team for a great two weeks.
“My dream officially came true. I cannot describe this feeling. It’s so emotional, I worked so hard. Dreams come true. If you work for it, it’s going to come true,” she said.
Kenin: “This is my first speech, but I’m gonna try my best. First off, congrats Garbiñe on a great finals and a great tournament. I want to congratulate your team for a great two weeks.”#AusOpen
— WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) February 1, 2020
Kenin: “My dream officially came true. I cannot describe this feeling. It’s so emotional, I worked so hard. Dreams come true. If you work for it, it’s going to come true.”#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/Y1HA4pekZJ
— WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) February 1, 2020