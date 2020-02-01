Australian Open 2020 final warmup: 5 classic encounters between Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem

Australian Open 2020 is now coming to a glorious end with the men’s grand finale set to take place between Austria’s Dominic Thiem and defending champion Novak Djokovic on Sunday. It will be the first meeting between Thiem and Djokovic at the first Grand Slam of the year in Melbourne.

The Austrian tennis star cemented his spot in his first final at the Australian Open by beating Germany’s Alexander Zverev in the last-four clash with the score of 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 and 7-6 on Friday.

Novak Djokovic’s unbeatable Final streak – Australian Open Moments

On the other hand, Djokovic booked his spot in the final at the Australian Open for the eighth time in his career after beating Swiss star Roger Federer in straight sets with the score of 7-6, 6-4 and 6-3 on Thursday.

To celebrate the prestigious occasion, we are bringing you a list of five of the best encounters between Djokovic and Thiem which took place over the years in different competitions.

Thiem winning five-set thriller at 2019 French Open

In the 2019 French Open, Thiem and Djokovic played the longest game of their newly-started rivalry. The duo faced each other during the quarterfinals at the Roland Garros where the Austrian came out on top in a five-set thriller with the score of 6-2 3-6 7-5 5-7 and 7-5 in a game which lasted four hours and 13 minutes. However, Thiem went on to lose in the final of the mega-event against the current world number one Rafael Nadal with the score of 6–3, 5–7, 6–1 and 6–1.

Thiem’s triumph at ATP World Tour Finals 2019

Later in 2019, Thiem once again got the better of the Serbian tennis star, this time in the last big competition of the calendar year—the ATP World Tour Finals. The 26-year-old defeated Djokovic in three sets during the round-robin stage with the score of 6-7(5), 6-3 and 7-6(5) in a game which lasted two hours and 47 minutes. Thiem went on to secure his spot in the final of the competition where he unfortunately ended up on a losing side against Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas who won the title with the score of 6–7(6–8), 6–2 and 7–6(7–4).

Karen Khachanov – Australian Open 2020 Profile

Djokovic’s masterclass at Madrid Masters 2019

During the Madrid Masters 2019, both players were involved in another feisty battle. It was Djokovic who eventually came out on top with the score of 7-6(2) and 7-6(4). Even though the Serbian won in straight sets but the match lasted two hours and 22 minutes where there was hardly anything to choose between the two players.

Thiem’s comeback win at Monte Carlo Masters 2018

In 2018, it was a close contest between the current world number two and the world number five during the Monte Carlo Masters. Thiem eventually came out on top in a game which lasted two hours and 29 minutes despite losing the first set with the score of 6-7(2), 6-2 and 6-3.

Djokovic’s stunning victory at ATP World Tour Finals 2016

During the ATP World Tour Finals in 2016, it was a very interesting clash between Djokovic and Thiem. During the match in the round-robin stage, it was Thiem who started with flying colours as he won the first set on a tiebreak. However, Djokovic showed his class and composure by winning the next two sets and eventually the tie as well with the score of 6-7(10), 6-0 and 6-2 in the game that lasted just a little over two hours.