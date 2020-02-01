Ex-Swiss tennis star praises Roger Federer for not retiring against Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2020 semi-final

Former Swiss tennis star Heinz Günthardt has praised Roger Federer for deciding against retiring from his Australian Open 2020 semi-final against Novak Djokovic. Federer looked in discomfort during the match and even took a brief break after the first set but did not retire from the match.

Defending champion Djokovic won the encounter in straight sets to set up a final with young Austrian star Dominic Thiem. After Federer’s 7-6, 6-4, 6-3 defeat, Gunthardt stated that it was great for the Swiss tennis star to decide against, something that Rafael Nadal or Juan Martin Del Potro might have done.

“How often has Rafael Nadal limped off the court? Or think of Juan Martin Del Potro. For them it is easy to say ‘bad luck’. At Federer it means: poorly prepared. This has nothing to do with a lack of preparation,” Gunthardt said as per Express.

“Roger is ambitious, he certainly leaves nothing to chance,” he added.

“You cannot simulate the stress of the five-setters that Roger had to play – neither in training, nor in smaller tournaments. With a lack of match practice, he might have been vulnerable in the first two rounds of the Aussie Open.

“He hasn’t had to cover that many meters in a long time, so I take my hat off to him. I tell you, the young man is very fit for 38!”

