Australian Open 2020: Alcott wins record-extending sixth successive title

Dylan Alcott maintained his dominance in Melbourne, where he won again on Saturday.
Dylan Alcott claimed a record-extending sixth consecutive Australian Open men’s quad wheelchair singles title.
Popular Australian and top seed Alcott maintained his dominance in Melbourne with a 6-0 6-4 victory over Andy Lapthorne on Saturday.
Great Britain’s Lapthorne – the second seed – mounted a spirited late charge on Rod Laver Arena, but Alcott was not to be denied his 10th grand slam singles crown.
Alcott was greeted by Australian Open men’s champion and 16-time major winner Novak Djokovic, who is preparing for Sunday’s decider against Dominic Thiem, as he posed with the trophy afterwards.
When seven-time #AusOpen champion meets six-time #AusOpen champion @DjokerNole x @DylanAlcott #AO2020 pic.twitter.com/UtI7meOTxw
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 1, 2020
“I love every single one of you for supporting what we do.
“If you look around the top row, almost every person has a disability and look, they’re full … if we continue to grow society will continue to support us.”