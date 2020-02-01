On Friday, Dominic Thiem beat Alexander Zverev 3-6, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6 to reach the finals of the Australian Open 2020. He will play against defending champion Novak Djokovic in the final.

And ahead of the match, Thiem opened up on his rivalry with Djokovic, and commented on his current winning form against the defending champion.

Thiem defeated Djokovic at the ATP Finals in London and also in the semi-finals at Roland Garros last year.

Thiem hoping strong Djokovic head-to-head record helps him in the final

“Of course, I have to risk a lot. I have to go for many shots,” the 26-year-old told reporters after booking his third Grand Slam final,” he said, before adding:

“At the same time, of course, not too much. That’s a very thin line. In the last match against him, I hit that line perfectly in London.”

“Of course, I’m going to take a look at that match, how I played, and try to repeat it. But for sure he’s the favourite. I mean, he won seven titles here, never lost a final, going for his eighth one.”

“I was feeling nerves, I was putting so much effort in, my stomach was not ready for that, it was rebelling a little bit,” he explained, before concluding:

“Of course, I have less time to regenerate. But with all the adrenaline and everything, it’s going to be fine. I played two super intense matches against Rafa and now against Sascha (Zverev). So of course I’m going to feel it, especially tomorrow.”

Quotes via India Today.