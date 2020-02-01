On Friday, Dominic Thiem beat Alexander Zverev 3-6, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6 to reach the finals of the Australian Open 2020. He will play against defending champion Novak Djokovic in the final.

Meanwhile, the match itself made headlines, albeit in a rather ’embarrassing’ fashion as Australian Open officials were forced to halt proceedings for at least ten minutes, while they repaired a few lights that had gone off the Rod Laver Arena, the venue for the match.

According to Yahoo Sport Australia, Thiem and Zverev were playing the third set of the match, when they were asked to stop all of a sudden.

Both commentators and fans could not understand as to why the match had stopped, when there was no apparent reason for the same.

Then Zverev pointed out to the officials that a few lights had gone out in the Rod Laver Arena. While it was not noticeable for fans and commentators, the players seemed interested in waiting for the repairs.

Former tennis star Sam Groth later admitted to viewers that he could not work out why play had stopped.

“I am sitting here with Darren Cahill and we can’t pick which lights are out,” Groth said, before adding:

“I don’t think it has made a difference. For the players out there maybe they notice it but we can’t notice.”

Fans on social media were also surprised at the delay. Check out some of the best reactions right below:

Some random weird lights issue #AusOpen singing 🎤 🎶 pic.twitter.com/vvIHdlsgRl — Dr Bec Szabo (@inquisitiveGyn) January 31, 2020

The lighting on Rod Laver Arena is being questioned… There's at least one light out. Not a great look for the #AusOpen. This is a GRAND SLAM. The lights should work. Unless, of course Melbourne Park has been put on energy restrictions as well.🤦‍♂️ — Shane McInnes (@shanemcinnes) January 31, 2020

So let me get this straight, one light goes out in a court filled with lights and the game stops to what…add an extra light bulb? What even is tennis….? #australianopen #helpmeout — Jade Pajvancic (@jadepaj) January 31, 2020

And the whole world is watching the men’s semi final of the #AustralianOpen bc we felt like seeing a electrician change a lightbulb — ♛✞L.F.K✞♛ (@LucaFK) January 31, 2020

#AO2020 how many people does it take to change a light bulb @AustralianOpen pic.twitter.com/cyeUARX60L — Alka Chadha (@alkachadha) January 31, 2020

The crowd… haha.. so happy! I just HAVE to watch the Australian Open live, in person sitting there with these super enthu happy people 😄 — Namrata Sanadhya (@NamrataSanadhya) January 31, 2020

@AustralianOpen what’s the deal here……the show must go on — Vincent Adultman (@TheeTomTom) January 31, 2020

A real embarrassment for the Australian open this #lightsout #AusOpen — David Wimbley (@DavidWimbley7) January 31, 2020

What's happening? I'm watching but with no sound. — Jeanie Kenkel (@vamosdavid) January 31, 2020