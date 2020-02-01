On Friday, Dominic Thiem beat Alexander Zverev 3-6, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6 to reach the finals of the Australian Open 2020. He will play against defending champion Novak Djokovic in the final.

Meanwhile, during the match against Zverev, the Austrian star made more headlines as he stunned fans and commentators with a remarkable act of sportsmanship for his opponent.

According to Yahoo Sport Australia, Thiem cost himself a point midway through the third set of the match, by telling Zverev that he should challenge an incorrect call.

After the linesman called out for one of Zverev’s shots, Thiem yelled out to his him and let him know he should send it to Hawkeye.

The German star did just that, and replays showed that the ball had caught the line, meaning Thiem would lose the point because his preceding shot went out. He also went on to lose that game.

Highlights – Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Zverev

The linesman eventually corrected this error, and Zverev turned to give Thiem a thumbs up for his display of sportsmanship.

“Thiem is telling him to challenge,” Todd Woodbridge sounded stunned while doing live commentary for the match.

“That was good, he is saying. Here comes the challenge. And it is… That is in. Thiem is going to give him the game,” he added further.

Check out some of the best reactions from fans right here:

Thiem showing true sportsmanship. He is the machine. He may still lose this match. But he is a winner. — Ray Bundell (@RayBundell) January 31, 2020

Awww Thiem told Zverev to challenge that shot, and basically handed him what could have been his break point. Such sportsmanship 🥰 #AusOpen — Jason (@crazyrichjason) January 31, 2020

imagine advising your opponent to challenge when you know it will give them the game during a tense slam SEMI FINAL, dominic thiem really deserves the sportsmanship award — INTO THE FINAL (@domnicthiem) January 31, 2020

Was barracking for Zverez cos of his bushfire pledge, but loved Thiem’s sportsmanship. To respect the game more than yourself says a lot about a person and their morals. Really don’t mind who wins, now a fan of both. — Greta Garbo (@gypsytian) January 31, 2020