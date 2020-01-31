Australian Open 2020 Day 13: Match schedule, live stream, time & order of play

The year’s first Grand Slam, Australian Open 2020 enters its 13th day with as many as seven finals scheduled for the day. In the women’s singles category, we’ll have United States of America’s Sofia Kenin and Spain’s Garbine Muguruza going head-to-head for the title.

Along with the women’s singles, Junior Boys’ Singles, Junior Girls’ Singles, Mixed Doubles, Women’s Wheelchair Singles and Men’s Wheelchair Singles, Quad Wheelchair Singles finals have been scheduled for day 13 of the tournament as well. The remaining final matches will be played on the last day of the Grand Slam, Sunday 2nd February.

Here is the full schedule of the Day 13 of the Australian Open 2020.

Australian Open 2020 Day 13 Order of Play

Rod Laver Arena

From 11:15 AM local time (8.15 AM SGT)

H. Mayot (1) v A. Cazaux (5) – Junior Boys’ Singles Final

Not before 12:30 AM local time (9:30 AM SGT)

W. Baszak v V. Jimenez Kasintseva (9) – Junior Girls’ Singles Final

Not before 3 PM local time (12 PM SGT)

D. Alcott (1) v A. Lapthorne (2) – Quad Wheelchair Singles Final

From 7:30 PM local time (4:30 PM SGT)

S. Kenin (14) v G. Muguruza – Women’s Singles Final

B. Mattek-Sands/J. Murray v B. Krejcikova (5)/N. Mektic (5) – Mixed Doubles Final

Court 3

From 12:30 AM local time (9:30 AM SGT)

A. Van Koot v Y. Kamiji (2) – Women’s Wheelchair Singles Final

S. Kunieda (1) v G. Reid – Men’s Wheelchair Singles Final

FOX Sports Asia will LIVE telecast the Australian Open 2020 and here’s the list of matches will be up on Day 13 of the Grand Slam.

