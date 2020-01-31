Alexander Zverev opens up on Dominic Thiem’s chances vs Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2020 final

Dominic Thiem reached the final of Australian Open 2020 by getting the better of Alexander Zverev in the semi-final of the tournament. The Austrian tennis star won the match in four sets 3-6, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6 to get a step closer to winning his first-ever Grand Slam.

However, it won’t be easy for Thiem as defending champion Novak Djokovic stands in his way. The Serbian is the outright favourite to win the Grand Slam again but Zverev believes Thiem has a chance as ‘he’s the playing the best tennis of his life’.

“It’s more difficult. But I think he has a chance,” Zverev said of Thiem. “He’s playing the best tennis of his life. I think he’s playing much better than he played in London, to be honest. I think it was a much better match that we played.

“Yeah, I do believe that he has a chance. I do believe he’s playing good enough. I wish him nothing but the best.”

Zverev also opened up on his performance in the semi-final defeat to the Austrian star.

“I was nervous in the beginning,” the German added. “I think that’s normal. At the end of the day, as I said, it was a great match. He played some very high-level tennis. He was the best opponent I played this week.

“Credit to him. He deserves to be in the final. I think we had some amazing rallies. But it was not like a low-level match where you could see we’re nervous or something like that. I think he has a chance in the finals, though, if he’s physically fine. He did play a lot of long matches. But, yeah, we’ll see.”

