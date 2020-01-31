Dominic Thiem opens up on facing Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2020 final

Dominic Thiem reached the final of Australian Open 2020 after getting the better of Germany’s Alexander Zverev 3-6, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6 in the second semi-final. Thiem will now face defending champion Novak Djokovic in the grand finale on Sunday.
Thiem ‘proud’ as he beats top seed Nadal to reach first Australian Open semifinal
After the match, when quizzed about the prospect of facing Djokovic, who has been the most successful in Australia, Thiem termed him the ‘King of Australia’. He added that he is always left to face the specialists in the final, like he played Nadal twice in the finals of French Open.
“It’s unbelievable,” Thiem said. “It was twice in Roland Garros. And now I’m facing Novak here. He is the king of Australia, he has won seven tournaments here more than any other man. I am always facing the kings.
“I will try everything to win but if I walk off the court as a loser in two days then I will have to be patient and trust the process. I will give everything I have on Sunday.”
👑 “He’s the King of Australia!” 👑@ThiemDomi on the prospect of facing seven-time champ @DjokerNole in the 🇦🇺 #AusOpen final.pic.twitter.com/rQeoOLHSlz
— ATP Tour (@atptour) January 31, 2020
“In the last four years, Dominic Thiem is the only one to have defeated
Federer on everything (outdoor hard, indoor hard, clay, grass)
Nadal more than 3 times on clay
Djokovic more than three times anywhere ” https://t.co/ZgwfZaHga7
— Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) January 31, 2020