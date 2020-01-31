Roger Federer’s 5 worst defeats in big matches at Grand Slams

Swiss star Roger Federer’s journey at the Australian Open 2020 came to an end as he was defeated by the world number two Novak Djokovic in the semi-final on Thursday. The Serbian star cruised to a comprehensive victory in straight sets with the score of 7-6, 6-4 and 6-3 at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

After the match, the current world number three, while talking to the media as cited by Sky Sports, commented that it was a ‘horrible’ night for him and the one to ‘forget’.

The Legendary Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal Rivalry – Australian Open Moments

However, it was not the first time when the 38-year-old suffered a horrible defeat in big matches during a Grand Slam.

Therefore, we are bringing you a list of five of those defeats where Federer was just not good enough on the day.

#5 Australian Open 2014 semi-final defeat

In the 2014 edition of the Australian Open, sixth-seed Federer suffered a thrashing defeat against number-one seed Rafael Nadal in the semi-final in straight sets with the score of 7-6, 6-3 and 6-3. The game where the Spaniard dominated throughout finished in two hours and 24 minutes. However, the 32-year-old went on to lose the final of the competition against Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka with the score of 6–3, 6–2, 3–6 and 6–3.

#4 French Open 2012 semi-final defeat

In the year 2012, the 38-year-old suffered a hammering in the French Open. Federer faced world number one—back then—Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals and clearly was the second-best on the day as the Serbian tennis star went on to win in straight sets with the score 6-4, 7-5 and 6-3. The Swiss star looked tired in the match which just lasted a little over two hours after playing a five-setter just two days ago against Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro.

Serena Williams’ maiden Australian Open triumph – Australian Open Moments

#3 French Open 2013 quarter-final defeat

In the year 2013, Federer was once again on the receiving end at the French Open. The Swiss star faced French tennis player Wilfried Tsonga in the quarterfinals who was sixth-seeded back then and suffered a humiliating straight sets defeat with the score of 7-5, 6-3 and 6-3. The game just lasted one hour and 51 minutes where the current world number three looked completely out of sort. However, Tsonga went on to lose the last-four tie against Spain’s David Ferrer with the score of 1-6, 6-7 (3-7) and 2-6.

#2 US Open 2014 semi-final defeat

In 2014, Federer was clearly stunned in the last-four clash against Croatia’s Marin Cilic at the US Open. The 38-year-old came in the match after a remarkable comeback win in the quarter-final against France’s Gael Monfils but was clearly the second-best in the match against Cilic who clinched a comfortable triumph in straight sets with the score of 6-3, 6-4 and 6-4 in just one hour and 45 minutes. Cilic also went on to win the title by beating Japan’s Kei Nishikori in straight sets in the final with the score of 6-3, 6-3 and 6-3.

#1 French Open 2008 final defeat

In 2008, Federer suffered one of the most one-sided defeats in his career in a major Grand Slam fixture. In the final of the French Open, Federer—who was world number one back then—came up against world number two Nadal who showed his supremacy on the clay court by winning the fixture and the title in straight sets with the score of 6-1, 6-3 and 6-0 in just one hour and 48 minutes.