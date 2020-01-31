Seven-time Grand Slam winner reveals reason for Sofia Kenin’s success at Australian Open 2020

Former world number one Justine Henin has revealed the reason for the success of America’s Sofia Kenin in the ongoing Australian Open 2020. The 21-year-old has reached her first Grand Slam final in Melbourne by beating the world number one and home favourite Ashleigh Barty in the last-four encounter on Thursday with the score of 7-6 and 7-5.

Henin, who has won the Australian Open in 2004, while talking to Reuters, expressed her views that the current world number 14’s success in the ongoing competition is largely because of her courage during the deciding moments.

“She [Kenin] doesn’t do anything exceptional but she’s doing what she can do,” said Henin. She was maybe a little bit nervous in the beginning (against Barty) but when she had the opportunity to take the lead, she went for it. She has good vision of the court, moves pretty well.”

Talking about whether Kenin will be able to cope up with the pressure of the big stage on Saturday, Henin responded by saying: “Of course it’s going to be her first Grand Slam final. But from what we’ve seen in this tournament, she’s pretty relaxed.”

Kenin has an exceptional run in the ongoing competition where before defeating Barty, she has also got the better of fellow American Coco Gauff who defeated defending champion Naomi Osaka.