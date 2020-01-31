Sofia Kenin reveals her plans for Australian Open 2020 final against Garbine Muguruza

World number 14 Sofia Kenin has revealed her plans for the Australian Open 2020 final against Spain’s Garbine Muguruza. The American tennis star cemented her spot in the last-two by beating world number one and home favourite Ashleigh Barty in the last-four encounter with the score of 7-6 and 7-5 in Melbourne on Thursday.

On the other hand, Muguruza cemented her spot in the grand finale by beating world number four Simona Halep with the score of 7-6 and 7-5.

Kenin, while talking to the WTA official website as cited by Sky Sports, has revealed that she is looking to enjoy the moment which according to her does not come ‘often’ is someone’s career and also shared her optimism by saying that it is her time to ‘shine’.

“First I’m just going to be enjoying the moment,” said Kenin. “You don’t experience this so often. Of course, I’m going to enjoy it. This is so exciting. Literally butterflies. I’m just going to also focus on what I need to do, focus on my game. I got here, it’s time to shine, do the best I can… Hopefully do something more special.”

Talking about her semifinals clash against one of the tournament’s favourite, Kenin revealed that she always had the believe to win.

“I believed I could win even though I had two set points down in the first and second,” she said. “I could literally feel, I was telling myself, I believe in myself. If I lose the set, I’m still going to come out and believe.”