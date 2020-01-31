Former world no.1 picks favourite to lift women’s singles title at Australian Open 2020

Former world number one Justine Henin has picked Spain’s Garbiñe Muguruza as a favourite to win the women’s singles title at the Australian Open 2020. The 26-year-old will face world number 14 America’s Sofia Kenin in the grand finale at the first Grand Slam of the year on Saturday.

Henin, who has won seven Grand Slam titles during her career, while talking to Reuters has backed Muguruza to win the ultimate prize, largely because of her past experience of winning the French Open in 2016 and Wimbledon in 2017.

“I think Muguruza is the clear favourite to win,” said Henin. “Of course, because of her experience at the Grand Slams. It looks like her mind is completely on court, totally connected to what she’s doing. It’s great to see her back at this level. She’s had lots of ups and downs for sure but she’s a girl who has the potential to play semi-finals and finals everywhere.”

She added: “I think she’s moving well, also, which we saw during the second set against Halep when she was in defence. Sometimes she rushes a little bit too much and needs one or two more balls to build but the net-rushing is pretty successful. She can volley pretty nicely so we’ll probably see more of that (in the final).”