Australian Open 2020 semifinals warmup: 5 interesting stats likely to play key role in Thiem-Zverev clash

World number five Dominic Thiem will face number seven seed Alexander Zverev in the second semi-final at the Australian Open 2020 in Melbourne on Friday. The 26-year-old is taking part in only his second Grand Slam semi-final whereas for the German, it is going to be the very first occasion when he will play in any last-four clash at the mega-event.

Here, were are bringing you five interesting stats which might have a part to play in the outcome of the winner in the tie who will face defending champion Novak Djokovic in the grand finale on Sunday.

#5 Thiem’s superiority in head-to-head ties

Thiem and Zverev have met eight times before in their career where the Austrian clearly have a better record with six wins compared to the German’s two. Four of those wins for the 26-year-old came while playing on the clay court whereas two came in the matches on the hardcourt. The most recent clash between two of brightest talents in the world of tennis came during the ATP World Tour Finals in 2019 where the Austrian tennis star came out on top with the score of 7-5 and 6-3. However, this will be the duo’s first meeting at any Grand Slam event.

#4 Zverev’s comprehensive run at Australian Open

During the Australian Open 2020, Zverev had a far superior run compared to Thiem. The 22-year-old has just lost a single set in the competition until now and has played 16 sets in total. On the other hand, Thiem has lost four sets and played as many as 19 in total in the ongoing competition. This might very well go in the favour of the German tennis star who will be a lot fresher compared to his opponent.

#3 Thiem—joint-most ATP titles win in last one year

Thiem is one of the most inform players in the men’s tennis during the last one year. The 26-year-old has won as many as five ATP titles—joint-most alongside world number two Novak Djokovic. That’s not it as Thiem also has the fifth-best win/loss ratio in the last 52 weeks with 71.4%. On the other hand, Zverev has only managed to win one title in the last 12 months whereas his win ratio was 17th best with 61%.

#2 Zverev’s hardcourt superior record

Zverev has a superior record while playing on the hardcourt compared to his Friday’s rival. The 22-year-old has already won six titles while playing on the hardcourt and also has an impressive win ratio of 63.8%. On the other hand, Thiem has managed to win five titles while playing on the hardcourt and has a win ratio of 58.1%.

#1 Zverev’s double faults problem

Zverev will play in the biggest match of his career on Friday when he will take part in the semi-final at the Australian Open 2020. However, for the German to end on the winning note, he must make sure that he will curb his problem of committing double faults which are averaging around 4.13 per game while playing on the hardcourt. On the other hand, Thiem has been more efficient in this regard as he has committed only 2.81 double faults per match while playing on the hardcourt in his career.