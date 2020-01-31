Filipino-Indonesian pair creates history at Australian Open 2020

Filipino teen tennis sensation Alex Eala and Indonesia star Priska Nugroho have created history at the Australian Open 2020, as they qualified for the finals of the tournament’s girl’s doubles event.

The duo pulled off an upset over the top-ranked European duo of Latvia’s Kamila Bartone and Czech Republic’s Linda Fruhvirtova with a three-set win, 1-6, 7-5, 10-8 in the semifinals at Melbourne Park.

Barty brings baby niece for support after Australian Open exit

Eala and Nugroho will now face Slovenia’s Ziva Falkner and Britain’s Matilda Mutavdzic in the final.

Both Eala and Nugroho had lost in the last-16 of the women’s singles event on Wednesday. This is Eala’s best finish in both the singles and doubles event at a junior Grand Slam. The 14-year-old Eala trains at the Rafael Nadal Academy in Spain and is currently ranked No. 9 in the junior world rankings.

Thiem ‘proud’ as he beats top seed Nadal to reach first Australian Open semifinal

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Roger Federer lost to Novak Djokovic in straight sets 7-6, 6-4, 6-3 at the semi-finals of the Australian Open 2020. Speaking after the game, the Swiss legend admitted that he would like to play the next year’s Grand Slam as well, thereby dismissing retirement rumours.

Ahead of the match, rumours had it that the former World No.1 might withdraw from the match even before it started, but that did not happen.

And later, while speaking to reporters after his Australian Open exit, Federer revealed that the first retirement of his career was a possibility during the game.

“Today was horrible, to go through what I did,” he said, before adding:

“Nice entrance, nice send-off, and in between is one to forget because you know you have a 3 per cent chance to win. You know, got to go for it. You never know. But once you can see it coming, that it’s not going to work anymore, it’s tough.”