On Thursday, Roger Federer lost to Novak Djokovic in straight sets 7-6, 6-4, 6-3 at the semi-finals of the Australian Open 2020. Speaking after the game, the Swiss legend admitted that he would like to play the next year’s Grand Slam as well, thereby dismissing retirement rumours.

In case you did not know, Federer had suffered from groin and lower back injury as he played through the Australian Open 2020 quarter-finals clash against Tennys Sandgren. He then opted to skip practice on Wednesday, in a bid to recover as quickly as possible ahead of the matchup against Djokovic.

Ahead of the match, rumours had it that the former World No.1 might withdraw from the match even before it started, but that did not happen.

And later, while speaking to reporters after his Australian Open exit, Federer revealed that the first retirement of his career was a possibility during the game.

“Today was horrible, to go through what I did,” he said, before adding:

“Nice entrance, nice send-off, and in between is one to forget because you know you have a 3 per cent chance to win. You know, got to go for it. You never know. But once you can see it coming, that it’s not going to work anymore, it’s tough.”

He then went to express his desire to play in the Australian Open 2021 as well. Check out the video below:

Federer refuses to rule out Australian Open return next year

“You never know what the future holds. But especially my age, you don’t know. I’m confident. I’m happy how I’m feeling, to be honest. I got through a good, nice training block. No plans to retire,” Federer said, before concluding:

“From that standpoint, we’ll see how the year goes, how everything is with the family. We’ll go from there. Of course, I hope to be back.”