Australian Open 2020 Day 12: Match schedule, live stream, time & order of play

The Australian Open 2020 now enters its semifinal stage with some of the biggest names in the sport going up against each other to win the year’s first Grand Slam. Day 12 will see the second set of men’s singles semi-finals of the tournament played out, along with the doubles matches!

Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev are set to face off in the second semi-final of the men’s category at the Australian Open. The winner of the match will face defending champion Novak Djokovic in the final of the year’s first Grand Slam. The Serbian tennis star got the better of Roger Federer in the first semi-final of the tournament.

Here is the full schedule of the Day 12 of the Australian Open 2020.

Australian Open 2020 Day 12 Order of Play

Rod Laver Arena

From 1.30 PM local time (10.30 AM SGT)

G. Dabrowski (3)/H. Kontinen (3) versus B. Krejcikova (5)/N. Mektic (5)

Not before 3 PM local time (12 PM SGT)

B. Mattek-Sands/J. Murray versus A. Sharma (WC)/J. Smith (WC)

Not before 4 PM local time (1 PM SGT)

S. Hsieh (1)/B. Strycova (1) versus T. Babos (2)/K. Mladenovic (2)

Not before 7 PM local time (4 PM SGT)

D. Thiem (5) versus A. Zverev (7)

