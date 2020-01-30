Australian Open 2020: Alexander Zverev vs Dominic Thiem live stream, updates, when and where to watch

The Australian Open 2020 now enters its semi-final stage and probably the most high-profile of the matches will see two young guns of men’s tennis in Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem go head to head for a spot in the tournament’s final.

With Novak Djokovic securing his spot in the Australian Open 2020 final by defeating Roger Federer in the first semi-final of the men’s category, two young guns of men’s tennis will go head to head for the opportunity to face the defending champion in the final showdown.

Zverev was impressive against Stanislas Wawrinka in the quarter-final and made a stunning comeback to win the next three sets after losing the first. Thiem, on the other hand, was up against world no.1 Rafael Nadal and against all odds, he knocked the Spaniard out of the competition to book a spot in the semi-final.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Alexander Zverev vs Dominic Thiem Australian Open 2020 semi-final.

When to watch?

The Australian Open 2020 encounter between Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem will take place on January 31, 2020 and is scheduled to start at around 4.30 PM SGT. The Rod Laver Arena will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers from Southeast Asia (Brunei, Cambodia, China, Guam, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam) can tune into the FOX Sports Asia Network to watch the Australian Open 2020 action.

