Roger Federer reveals whether he plans to retire after Australian Open semi-final defeat vs Novak Djokovic

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer has revealed that he has no plans to retire after losing the Australian Open 2020 semi-final to defending champion Novak Djokovic. Federer lost the match in straight sets 7-6, 6-4, 6-3.

GAME, SET, MATCH! The defending champion Novak Djokovic sees off Roger Federer 7-6(1), 6-4, 6-3 to reach his 8th Australian Open final!#AusOpen #AO2020 #BeGrand pic.twitter.com/cVdH19OShl — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 30, 2020

After the match, the 38-year-old was asked if he believes that he can add to his record of 20 Grand Slam titles. In reply, Federer claimed that he still believes that he can win more Grand Slams. “Yes, I do believe that. I think by having the year that I had last year, also with what I have in my game, how I’m playing, I do feel that, yeah.”

Further expanding on what the future holds for him, he said that he has no plans to retire yet and he ‘will see how this year goes’. He added that he is confident and happy with how he is feeling physically.

“You never know what the future holds. Especially my age, you don’t know. I’m confident. I’m happy how I’m feeling, to be honest. I got through a good, nice training block. No plans to retire.

“From that standpoint, we’ll see how the year goes, how everything is with the family. We’ll go from there. Of course, I hope to be back.”

Crowds flock to watch Djokovic & Federer on the practice courts