Roger Federer gives injury update after Australian Open semi-final defeat to Novak Djokovic

Roger Federer has given an update on his injury after his Australian Open semi-final defeat to defending champion Novak Djokovic. The Swiss tennis star lost the match in straight sets despite a strong start to the first set.

"Respect to Roger for coming out tonight, he was clearly hurt." Novak Djokovic reflects on the semifinal win over Roger Federer.

Federer took a brief break after going down in the tie-breaker of the first set and there were doubts about his fitness before the game as well.

“Well, I thought I was going to make it, to be honest,” Federer said. “I went for a scan that same night, was all right. After that, well, we didn’t push it. I didn’t practice. I took a day off the next day. Today I just really rested until as late as possible. But I didn’t have any pain in the daily stuff. That was a positive sign.

“The way I also felt in the fifth was in some ways encouraging compared to the second and third what I had in the match with Sandgren. So I felt like I was always going to make it. The timeout is just one of the things that needed to be done, I thought, to prevent any further problems.

“Once in the match, I felt like I was probably going to be able to finish, which was a good thing. I don’t think I would have gone on court if I felt like I had no chance to win. We saw I was still being able to make a match out of it. Who knows maybe how he feels as well.”

The 20-time Grand Slam champion opened up on Djokovic as well, calling him a great player.

“He’s a great, great player. We know that. He makes you hit balls. He serves well, he returns well, he moves well. He’s mentally very tough. There’s so many things that can cover a problem, if there were one.

“Maybe there’s nerves, too. I’m sure maybe he was feeling a little bit uncomfortable in the beginning, but he was able to find a way there.

“So like I said, I did believe there was something that could be done today, and also must have felt like at least it was probably not going to get worse. If it did, this would have been my first retirement today.

“We did talk about it with the team, how bad is it allowed to feel and all that stuff. But it never went there, so that’s good. But you’re playing careful, obviously,” he said.

