Djokovic expresses interesting ‘wish’ in response to question regarding Federer, Nadal’s impact on his career

World number two Novak Djokovic has expressed interesting ‘wish’ after beating Swiss star Roger Federer in the semifinals at the Australian Open 2020. Serbian star cemented his spot in the final at the first Grand Slam of the year after beating the 38-year-old in straight sets with the score of 7-6, 6-4 and 6-3 in Melbourne on Thursday.

It was Djokovic’s 27th victory over the current world number three in 50 meetings and 10th in the last 13 clashes.

When asked by the broadcaster after the match to explain the impact Federer had on his career where he has already won 16 Grand Slam titles, Djokovic responded by saying: “I wish I would’ve made Roger 20% a better player than he has made me throughout my career. He and Nadal are two of the biggest rivals during my career and I played majority of my big games at the major Grand Slams against these two.”

He added: “After winning my first Grand Slam, the next three years were really tough because I came up against them and lost in the semis and finals at the every Grand Slam and it took me a lot of time, effort and hard work to come out of this and finding ways to get the better of them.”

Djokovic will now face one out of Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev in the final at the Australian Open 2020 on Sunday.