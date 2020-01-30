Djokovic gives Federer ‘huge credit’ despite winning in straight sets to book spot in final at Australian Open 2020

World number two Novak Djokovic has given Swiss tennis star Roger Federer huge credit for showing up in the semifinals at the Australian Open 2020. The Serbian star cemented his spot in the final at the first Grand Slam of the year after beating the 38-year-old in straight sets with the score of 7-6, 6-4 and 6-3 in Melbourne on Thursday.

Federer was uncertain to take the field after suffering from a groin injury since his quarterfinals win against Tennys Sandgren and clearly looked out of sort against the 16-time Grand Slam winner.

Djokovic, while talking to the broadcaster after the match, heaped praise on his opponent for showing up despite not being 100 per cent fit to take part in the match.

“Huge respect to Federer for coming out tonight,” said the 32-year-old. “Clearly he was hurt and in no way near to the movement he is doing regularly. He was not close to his best but huge credit to him for coming and playing in the match.”

"Respect to Roger for coming out tonight, he was clearly hurt." Novak Djokovic reflects on the semifinal win over Roger Federer.#AusOpen #AO2020 #BeGrand pic.twitter.com/vUatav6Jhr — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 30, 2020

Talking about his own performance, the seven-time Australian Open winner suggested that he was not focused in the beginning which nearly cost him the first-set.

“It could’ve gone the different way,” he said. “I was nervous in the beginning. I was not doing the basics right in the beginning. I was not focused towards my game and instead was more focused towards his movement and how he is playing which is why I was very closer to going 5-1 down in the first-set. But then, I kept my focus and things turned around.”