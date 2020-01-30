Dominic Thiem’s coach Nicolas Massu heaps praise on Rafael Nadal

Dominic Thiem’s coach Nicolas Massu heaped praise on Rafael Nadal, terming him a ‘role model for all the kids’ who are planning to or have already taken up tennis. Massu’s comments came before the quarter-final between Thiem and world no.1 Nadal.

The Austrian tennis star brought out his best against Nadal and won the match in four sets 7-6, 7-6, 4-6, 7-6. Massu was all-praise for Nadal ahead of the match, stating that the Spaniard has one of the ‘best heads in the history of world sport’.

“I’ve always said it, Rafa is a role model for all the kids. Anyone who sees how he dedicates himself to the sport, the passion he puts in, his mentality… The new generations understand that tennis is not just talent, it’s also hard work.

“I love how great he is on court, but above all off of it,” the Chilean said while in conversation with ATP. “He’s a sportsman with a spectacular legacy. And he has one of the best heads in the history of world sport, fighting from the first point until the last and giving it everything he has.

“We know that we’ll have to throw everything into it, Dominic is clear on that. He is also a fighter, he always wants more, to keep pushing forward… that’s why it will be a great match,” he concluded.

