Former world no.1 fears the worst for Roger Federer in semi-final tie against Djokovic at Australian Open 2020

Former world number one Mats Wilander believes the semi-final clash at the Australian Open 2020 between defending champion Novak Djokovic and Swiss star Roger Federer might not live up to the expectations. Both players will compete in the last-four encounter at the first Grand Slam of the year on Thursday in Melbourne which will be their 50th meeting in all competitions.

Three-time Australian Open champion Wilander, while talking at Eurosport as cited by Tennis 365, expressed his opinion where he suggested that Serbian tennis star might prove too hot to handle for the 38-year-old who is also struggling with a groin injury.

“I’m sure we’re going to hear him say that at some point so I think that it’s not a problem but he has to move better,” said Wilander. “He has to be more alert and quicker around the court to have a chance against Novak Djokovic. Obviously confidence is high in terms of winning but in terms of hitting the ball a little shaky at times. We are all excited because of what happened last year in the Wimbledon finals and then Roger winning in London. Then you look at what has happened in this tournament and we perhaps fear the worst because one could win easily.”

He added: “Novak has been winning easily, Roger isn’t obviously playing as well but winning, and now he could be injured. It’s not that I care who wins, I just want to see a great match between two of the greatest players of all time when all is said and done. I fear right now it’s not going to happen.”